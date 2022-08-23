Reported details for contract of Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson released

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
The Baltimore Ravens traded away wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, sending shockwaves throughout the league. Baltimore then decided not to draft anyone at the position, and didn’t sign a veteran for a long time. However, on Friday it was made known by Ian Rapoport that the team was expected to sign long-time Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.

The five-year veteran instantly becomes the oldest option in the Ravens’ receiver room at 27-year-old. On Monday, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported the contract details for Robinson’s deal with Baltimore, with $895,000 of $1.035 million being guaranteed.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire

