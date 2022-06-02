Reported details of contract for Ravens CB Kyle Fuller released

The Baltimore Ravens signed cornerback Kyle Fuller to a one-year deal last week. He provides the team with a veteran presence that can play both inside and outside, which is extremely valuable for a team that suffered many different injuries in their secondary last year.

Fuller officially signed his deal with Baltimore on Tuesday and his jersey number was announced on Wednesday. Also announced were the details of his contract, which Field Yates of ESPN reported as a $2.5 million deal with a base salary of $1.12 million to go along with a $1.38 million signing bonus.