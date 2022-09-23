Reported contract details for Ravens’ signing of Jason Pierre-Paul released

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly made a key move to aid their pass rush on Thursday by bringing in outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul on a one-year deal. He will slot in with fellow outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston on a Baltimore defensive front that needs healthy bodies after seeing multiple players go down with torn achilles injuries.

After the news of the signing was reported by multiple outlets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the details of the deal, saying that the contract is worth up to $5.5 million over the course of the year as Pierre-Paul plays out the 2022 season with the Ravens.

The #Ravens and Jason Pierre-Paul, who have been talking for months, agreed to terms on a 1-year deal worth up to $5.5M, source said. A rare non-minimum deal during the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2022

While not every detail of the agreement has been released, deal is likely extremely incentive laden, potentially with a low base salary to fit the veteran in Baltimore’s remaining salary cap space. It was important for the team to bring in a pass rusher after being so thin at the position health-wise, and Pierre-Paul brings 91.5 sacks and plenty of experience with him to the Ravens’ defense.

