Reported contract details of Ravens G Ben Powers’ deal with Broncos released

The Baltimore Ravens now have one more need to fill, as they reportedly lost guard Ben Powers to the Denver Broncos soon after the legal tampering period of 2023 free agency opened. Powers played well for Baltimore over the course of the 2022 season, and earned a massive contract.

After the deal was reported, the contract details and cap figures were put out for the world to see. Powers will reportedly get a four-year, $52 million deal with $28.5 million guaranteed, with the contract being back-loaded by the guard only having a $2 million base salary in 2023.

The #Broncos are giving G Ben Powers a 4-year, $52M deal with $28.5M guaranteed, source said. Big deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Ben Powers’ contract: $13M signing bonus 2023 salary: $2M

2024 salary: $12M

2025 salary: $11.49M

2026 salary: $11.99M Per-game roster bonuses in 2025-2026: Up to $510K total — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire