How reported Bears-Panthers trade impacts Jimmy Garoppolo's QB market

There might be one less team in the market for former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with NFL free agency set to begin on March 15.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon, citing sources, that the Carolina Panthers acquired the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Chicago Bears, with ESPN's Adam Schefter providing the full trade details.

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for:



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

The trade is significant for Garoppolo because it likely signals that Carolina is moving up with plans to select one of the top quarterback prospects. Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Carolina, along with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans were among the teams likely to be interested in Garoppolo during free agency.

Of course, there is no guarantee that the Panthers select a quarterback, but the writing does appear to be on the wall.

If Carolina does plan to use the No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback, Garoppolo's free-agent market likely will dwindle by one team in the coming weeks.

