Reported Barcelona target confirms he could join this summer – “There are options”

Among Barcelona’s targets for the upcoming summer transfer window is a player that had previously been on their books: Dani Olmo. The 26-year-old was at La Masia until 2015, and nine years on, he could be making a return to the capital of Catalonia.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is a big fan of Olmo, and he is keen on trying to ensure that a deal can be done this summer, despite the club’s financial woes. The player himself was asked by Sport about a possible return, and it’s fair to say that he did not reject the notion.

“We will see in the end, this is an option that can happen. I’m calm, I’m focused on the European Championship – we’ll see what happens.”

Olmo also confirmed that he will make a decision on his future during Euro 2024.

“I can say that it will be known before this date (14th of July, Euro 2024 final). I’m calm, focused on the national team, on playing, contributing and that’s it.”

At this stage, Olmo does not appear to be a priority target for Barcelona, but that does not mean that movement cannot happen in the coming weeks. Either way, it appears that he could be moving on from RB Leipzig this summer.