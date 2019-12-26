Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has decided to join AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will reportedly sign with AC Milan for the rest of the season. (Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly found his next job.

After leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy after this past MLS season, Ibrahimovic has decided to re-join AC Milan in Serie A.

Sky Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio reported the news Thursday morning:

#Ibrahimovic ha detto sì al @acmilan: tra stasera e domani, il club conta di definire e chiudere ogni dettaglio per il suo ritorno in rossonero 👍🏼 @SkySport #calciomercato @Ibra_official — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) December 26, 2019

Translated from Italian, it reads: “Ibrahimovic said yes to (AC Milan): between tonight and tomorrow, the club plans to define and close every detail for his return to the Rossoneri.”

Di Marzio added that Ibrahimovic is expected to sign a six-month contract, which would keep him at Milan through the end of the season.

MLS commissioner Don Garber first revealed AC Milan was interested in signing Ibrahimovic during MLS Cup weekend in November.

The 38-year-old Swedish star spent two seasons at Milan, first as a loanee in 2010-11 and then as a full signing in 2011-12. He scored 56 goals in 85 appearances and helped Milan win the 2011 Serie A title, the last not won by Juventus.

Ibrahimovic scored 53 goals in 58 appearances for the Galaxy, and while MLS isn’t on the level of Serie A, Milan needs all the help it can get. The once giants of Italy are languishing in 11th place, 14 points off the Champions League spots, and have scored a paltry 16 goals in 17 league matches.

