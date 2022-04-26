Report: ‘Zero chance’ that Raiders will trade TE Darren Waller

There were some reports circulating on Monday evening that the Green Bay Packers were/are interested in adding Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller. It was reported that the Raiders tried to include Waller in their initial trade package for Davante Adams.

But over the last few hours, some reports have trickled out that the Raiders are not interested in moving Waller this offseason. The latest is from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Got a firm ‘zero chance’ Darren Waller is traded from a source. Teams certainly would like to acquire a top tight end on a good contract but Raiders have no plans to acquiesce. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 26, 2022

Waller is on an extremely team-friendly contract and is just 29-years old. He’s one of the most dynamic receiving weapons in the NFL and put up career numbers with the Raiders during the 2020 season.

Is it possible that the Raiders could trade away Waller before the 2022 NFL Draft? Sure. But they likely would have to be blown away by an offer. However, it doesn’t appear the Raiders are all that interested in doing anything like that at this point in time.

