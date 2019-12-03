Report: Zack Wheeler has at least one nine-figure contract offer

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that free agent starter Zack Wheeler has already received at least one $100 million contract offer and is expected to eventually command a deal of at least five years in the nine figures. Rosenthal adds that the White Sox, Twins, Reds, Rangers, and Blue Jays are known to be in pursuit of the right-hander.

Wheeler, 29, has had back-to-back healthy seasons after missing all of 2015-16 as well as having an abbreviated ’17 campaign due to injuries. This past season, Wheeler posted a 3.96 ERA with 195 strikeouts and 50 walks across 195 1/3 innings.

Wheeler is ranked behind Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg among prized free agent right-handed starting pitchers. Cole and Strasburg are expected to land contracts well into the $200 million range, besting the seven-year, $217 million contract David Price signed with the Red Sox in December 2015.