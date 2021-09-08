Report: Zack Martin still recovering from COVID-19, will not play Thursday night

The Cowboys have been claiming there’s a chance that right guard Zack Martin could play in Thursday night’s opener, but the latest report says there’s no chance.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Martin won’t play Thursday night at Tampa Bay because his recovery from COVID-19 has not reached the point where that’s feasible.

Martin would have to test negative for COVID-19 twice, with the two tests coming at least 24 hours apart, before he could be activated. The Cowboys are optimistic that will happen in time for Week Two against the Chargers, but it won’t happen before tomorrow night.

The Cowboys will start Connor McGovern at right guard against a good Buccaneers defensive line.

