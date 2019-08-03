Report: Zack Martin’s MRI indicates no serious back issue

An MRI on Zack Martin‘s back found nothing out of the ordinary.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reports that the right guard’s MRI showed no serious back issues, but the Cowboys will continue to take precautions with Martin.

Martin sat out practice Friday after reporting back soreness. The Cowboys didn’t believe it to be serious but wanted to make sure.

Martin, 28, has played 78 of a possible 80 games. He missed two games last season with a left knee issue.

Martin has made the Pro Bowl all five of his seasons and three times has earned All-Pro.