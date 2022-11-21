Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after Patriots loss

Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed.

When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."

According to SNY's Connor Hughes, Wilson gave off similar vibes in the postgame locker room that didn't sit well with his teammates.

"Sources inside the Jets’ losing locker room told SNY that Wilson was walking around after the game 'like he isn’t the problem,'" Hughes wrote. "It rubbed more than a few the wrong way, frustrating several others."

Several Jets expressed their frustration with Sunday's offensive performance. Head coach Robert Saleh called New York's two-yard effort in the second half "dogs---," while wide receiver Garrett Wilson added, "This s--- is not OK."

"How many total yards did we have?" Garrett Wilson told reporters. "... Yeah, that s--- is not going to fly. We've got the dudes. It's time to be consistent. It's time to start winning the games we should win."

Those passionate responses seemed to contradict the defiant air of Zach Wilson, who said Sunday's performance did "nothing" to affect his or the team's confidence.

There's some benefit to having a short memory in the NFL and not letting one loss derail your season. But we can understand why some Jets players may have been frustrated with Wilson.

The Jets quarterback was downright awful against New England, completing just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and missing several wide-open throws. While his teammates took responsibility for their shortcomings, Wilson failed to do the same, despite the fact that he was a primary reason why New York lost.

Sunday's defeat was especially deflating for the Jets considering it came on a last-second punt return for a touchdown and extended the team's losing streak against New England to 14 games. Add it all up, and it's no wonder New York's players weren't pleased with their QB.