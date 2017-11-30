Report: Zach Strief won’t return this season

The Saints placed right tackle Zach Strief on injured reserve in Week Five with a knee injury and there was some thought he could return to the team later in the season.

It looks like that won’t be happening. Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports that Strief had surgery on his ACL and MCL two weeks ago and will not be returning to the active roster before the year is out.

First-round pick Ryan Ramczyk has stepped in at right tackle and done well this season, which likely would have left Strief in a reserve role if he did return. Terron Armstead returned from shoulder surgery to resume his duties at left tackle, although he left last Sunday’s game with a thigh injury and is uncertain to play this week.

Strief has a year left on his contract, but will turn 35 early next season and the knee injury may provide the team with a reason to look elsewhere for offensive line depth heading into 2018.