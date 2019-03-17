Report: Zach LaVine proposed to pay Jim Boylen's league fine from Friday night

Michael Walton
NBC Sports Chicago
Zach LaVine made a great gesture that certainly shows just how much the relationship between he and Bulls head coach Jim Boylen has developed.

In an event that certainly shows just how much the relationship between Zach LaVine and Bulls head coach Jim Boylen has developed, Malika Andrews of ESPN reported that LaVine reached out to the Bulls front office and proposed that he pay the fines for the ejection he received on Friday night in Los Angeles.

Boylen received the ejection after he got into a verbal spat with Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. Boylen was sticking up for his players, after feeling that the screens being set by uber-physical LA forward Montrezl Harrell were dirty plays. Rivers disagreed wholeheartedly, and reportedly told Boylen to tell his players to call out screens better on defense.

This is an awesome development for an extremely young and inexperienced Bulls roster that is trying to build a positive, long-lasting team culture.

LaVine and Boylen were always going to need to see eye-to-eye for the Bulls rebuild to be successful. The former received a 4-year, $78 million commitment that effectively made him the franchise player and the latter recently got a pay raise that put him in line with standard NBA head coach salaries, indicating he will be around for awhile (despite the rumors that do exist).

The LaVine-Boylen dynamic has come a long, long way in a short amount of time. Remember, when the reported "mutiny" almost went down back in December, LaVine was NOT mentioned as one of the players who pushed back against the idea of not showing up to practice.

But there was refuting claims of what went down that day, with Bulls President of Basketball Ops John Paxson pushing back against the idea that the Bulls players reached out to the NBA Players Association.

Either way, it was clear that the relationship between the players and Boylen was in a tumultuous place following Fred Hoiberg's sudden, if not shocking, firing. But LaVine and Boylen have both shown that they are hard-working, intensely competitive personalities and Boylen's capacity to stick up for his guys has definitely impressed LaVine.

The 2019 NBA Draft (and free agency) will be massively important for the Bulls rebuild. But Bulls Nation should be in good spirits, as nothing is more important than LaVine and Boylen having a great relationship, as it enables the franchise to truly take the next step towards being an Eastern Conference contender.

