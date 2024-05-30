Report: Zach LaVine was interested in Lakers trade during season

The Chicago Bulls have been trying to trade Zach LaVine for a while now, it seems. There were some rumblings throughout the course of the 2023-24 season, but a season-ending injury ended any hope of him getting moved from Chicago. Now, that will be their plan this summer.

But some of the options that were present during this past season may not be there again this offseason. Teams may choose to go in a different direction or target new people. Jovan Buha of The Atheltic spoke about the Los Angeles Lakers’ potential involvement in the LaVine sweepstakes during a recent edition of his podcast, Buha’s Block.

He said that while LaVine was interested in a move to the Lakers during the season, the deal may not happen this summer. (H/t Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report)

“I did hear during the season that Zach was intrigued by the potential of being a Laker,” Buha said. “And that was around the time the Zach-to-LA rumors started. I want to say that was like late November, December range. So, around that time through January, I was hearing that he had interest in potentially being in LA. Potentially being a Laker… Now, could those talks be revisited this summer? I don’t know. I would guess not.”

From what Buha is saying, it sounds like a LaVine-Lakers trade isn’t in the cards this offseason.

