The Cardinals have received some bad news on tight end Zach Ertz.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Rams.

Ertz had to exit the contest in the first quarter after making a 12-yard catch over the middle. Ertz was visibly distraught as he made his way to the sideline and the locker room.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Ertz’s ACL was intact. But apparently, the tight end’s knee injury was still severe enough to sideline him for the rest of 2022.

Ertz ends 2022 with 47 catches for 406 yards with four touchdowns.

Report: Zach Ertz suffered season-ending knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk