Zach Ertz remains a member of the Eagles, but he’s not with them as they start Phase Two of this year’s offseason workouts.

Monday is the first day of that phase and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Ertz is not at the team’s facility. He is not expected to report for any of their other offseason work either.

Ertz was seen as a prime candidate for a trade heading into the offseason and reports in March indicated one was close, but nothing happened. Ertz was said to be “increasingly impatient” about a move a short time later and his absence from the team’s work indicates his desire to move on has not changed.

The Eagles don’t seem to be in a hurry, however. General Manager Howie Roseman said after the draft that Ertz is “a good player, a good person and he’s under contract” while saying he’d do what’s best for the Eagles.

Report: Zach Ertz not participating in Eagles offseason work originally appeared on Pro Football Talk