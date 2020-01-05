Report: Zach Ertz in, Lane Johsnon out

The Eagles, who have been relying on a slew of Vince Papales in recent weeks, got some good news on Saturday. And some bad news.

Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who has ribs and back injury, has been cleared to play on Sunday against the Seahawks. Gunn also reports that tackle Lane Johnson will not be playing, due to an ankle injury.

Both were listed as questionable.

Ertz suffered his injuries in the Week 16 win over the Cowboys. He missed the Week 17 division-clincher against the Giants. With receiver Nelson Agholor out, that gives quarterback Carson Wentz a reliable weapon in the passing game.

Johnson last played on December 9, in what became the first in a four-game winning streak for the Eagles. His absence becomes more significant on Sunday, given that guard Brandon Brooks is now out for the year.