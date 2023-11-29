Report: Zach Cunningham out at least this week with hamstring injury

Veteran free agent Shaquille Leonard is set to visit the Eagles on Wednesday and the meeting will come as the team prepares to move forward without a key part of their linebacking corps.

Zach Cunningham injured his hamstring during last Sunday's win over the Bills and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that he will not play against the 49ers this week. McLane adds that his absence could extend beyond this week as well.

Nakobe Dean recently went on injured reserve and the dual injuries explain the Eagles' interest in adding Leonard, although it would seem to be a pretty big stretch to have him signed and ready to play this weekend. Christian Elliss stepped in for Cunningham against Buffalo.

Cunningham has 71 tackles, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery while starting nine of the Eagles' 11 games this season.