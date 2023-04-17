Report: Zacch Pickens has pre 2023 NFL draft visit with the Bills

Nick Wojton
Versatile defensive line prospect Zacch Pickens has reportedly had a pre-draft visit with the Buffalo Bills.

According to theScore, Pickens took a trip to Orchard Park last week ahead of the 2023 NFL draft:

Pro Football Focus calls Pickeens a defensive lineman that can be groomed to play numerous roles across a front. That versatility suits Buffalo well.

Plus, the Bills need numbers and an injection of talent in the middle of their defensive line. Jordan Phillips re-signed this offseason, coming back to a group led by DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver. However, the unit has left a bit more to be desired and Buffalo could see Pickens as a player that could bolster their defensive line.

A senior, Pickens picked up 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in his career at South Carolina. Prior to the draft, projections see Pickens slated as a mid-round pick.

