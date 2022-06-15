Report: Zabit Magomedsharipov notifies UFC of retirement

Zabit Magomedsharipov is officially walking away from mixed martial arts competition.

A top UFC featherweight contender, Magomedsharipov (18-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC) recently notified the promotion of his decision to retire, according to a report from MMA Fighting.

A reason for his retirement was not announced, though rumors swirled on social media over the past couple years – from health issues, to lack of interest, to beginning his path toward a medical degree.

Magomedsharipov, 31, hasn’t competed since a November 2019 victory over Calvin Kattar in Moscow. He was scheduled to face Yair Rodriguez in August 2020, but was not rebooked after Rodriguez withdrew due to injury. Magomedsharipov departs the ranks of professional MMA on a 14-fight winning streak, unbeaten in the UFC.

Known for his flashy fighting style and wildly awkward and athletic maneuvers, Magomedsharipov earned four post-fight performance bonuses in six UFC appearances.

His victories in the UFC came against Mike Santiago, Sheymon Moraes, Kyle Bochniak, Brandon Davis, Jeremy Stephens and Kattar.