Report: Za’Darius Smith chose Browns over two other suitors

The Cleveland Browns have made waves along their defensive line in 2023, and their newest move was a trade with the Minnesota Vikings for defensive end Za’Darius Smith. And according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Smith chose the Browns over two other suitors.

According to Fowler, “Smith had two other suitors but found the chance to play opposite Myles Garrett appealing.”

With the addition of Smith, the Browns now have two players in him and Garrett that finished in the top ten in both pressures and pass rush win rate a year ago. Adding in Ogbo Okoronkwo (who finished in the top 20 himself), the Browns now have a formidable trio of pass rushers.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire