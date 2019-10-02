Report: Youngstown State, Pitt to meet in 2024

(STATS) - Recent games between Pittsburgh and Youngstown State have been so exciting, there appears to be good reason to do it again.

The two schools have scheduled a matchup on Sept. 21, 2024 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, FBSchedules.com reported. The report added the Penguins from the Missouri Valley Football Conference will receive a $450,000 guarantee for the game.

Pittsburgh, an ACC member, leads the series 4-1. Most recently, the Panthers won 28-21 in overtime in 2017 and 45-37 in 2015. In 2012, Youngstown State posted a 31-17 win over the Panthers.