Report: Young to have free-agent visits with three teams

The free-agent market for former 49ers defensive end Chase Young appears to be taking shape.

Young is expected to have visits with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

The 24-year-old edge rusher also has a scheduled visit with the Tennesee Titans, but will visit the Saints and Panthers first, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing a source.

The 49ers acquired Young just ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline, sending the Washington Commanders a compensatory 2024 draft pick in exchange for the edge rusher.

Young recorded 3.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits in 12 games for the 49ers during the 2023 season -- including the playoffs. The standout moment from Young's 2023 season was a sack on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII.

The 24-year-old was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and a Pro Bowl nod in his first season before dealing with injury issues over his subsequent two campaigns.

Young has recorded 16.5 sacks in four NFL seasons, but still possesses upside that might be appealing for a team to bet on -- particularly when you factor in his age.

After the 49ers agreed to terms with edge rushers Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos on Monday, San Francisco's focus might have shifted elsewhere regarding Young's potential return to the Bay Area.

