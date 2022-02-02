Report: New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark, 24, retires because of risk of paralysis

Former New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark is retiring from football over injury concerns and the risk of paralysis, according to a report.

"Based on the advice of Dr. Andrew Hecht, a prominent orthopedic surgeon at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, Cameron will not be able to continue to play football for the New York Jets," Clark's agent, Alan Herman, told ESPN.

Clark, 24, had suffered a spinal cord injury in training camp and missed the entire 2021 season.

A fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Clark never entered a regular-season game in his two seasons with the team. According to ESPN, he suffered the injury on Aug. 3, during an 11-on-11 drill at the team's headquarters in Florham Park, New Jersey. He lay motionless and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

At the time, the Jets called it a spinal contusion and said he would make a full recovery.

"A great young man, with a bright future, I am thankful for Cameron's peace in making his decision, however bittersweet it may be," Jets coach Robert Saleh said in a statement to ESPN. "He made it to the league because of his talent, hard work and attitude and I have every confidence that they will all continue to serve him as he transitions to the next step."

