Report: Yannick Ngakoue agrees to one-year deal with Bears

Free agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue agreed to terms with the Bears on Thursday night, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ngakoue, 28, will sign a one-year, $10.5 million deal, including $10 million guaranteed.

He has played for four teams the past three seasons, spending last year with the Colts. In 15 games in Indianapolis in 2022, Ngakoue totaled 29 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

The Bears made only 22 sacks last season, including just 6.5 by their defensive ends.

Ngakoue played in Jacksonville for four seasons after the Jaguars made him a third-round pick in 2016. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2017 with 12 sacks.

He also has played for the Vikings, Ravens and Raiders.

In his career, Ngakoue has 65 sacks and 135 quarterback hits.