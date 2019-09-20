Report: Yankees' Domingo Germán not expected to pitch again in 2019

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán is not expected to pitch again this year, according to reports.

According to a source, the expectation is that Domingo German will not pitch again this year, including the postseason. No official announcement has been made regarding his status, which currently has him on administrative leave. @Buster_ESPN was first to say German won’t pitch. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) September 20, 2019

ESPN’s Buster Olney said he will not pitch again in 2019. The Yankees, who clinched the AL East on Thursday, were already going forward expecting him to miss the rest of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Germán, 26, was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Thursday while it investigates a domestic violence incident. Sources told Yahoo Sports that German had a physical altercation with his girlfriend late Monday/early Tuesday at a party. It was reported to MLB by a witness Tuesday morning.

The New York Yankees' Domingo German is not expected to throw another pitch this season. (AP)

He was placed on leave under the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy, which has an initial period of seven days. It can be extended and usually is for players put on the list, or they are eventually suspended.

Germán had an 18-4 record and 4.03 ERA this season, his third with the team. A key to their success, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged his importance as well as the bigger issue.

Story continues

“There’s no denying the importance of Domingo to our team. There is that element of we must continue on and continue to press forward but it’s also — this is something that touches our society, unfortunately,” Boone said. “Hopefully [the team meeting] is a forum for people or players to talk through it and have comments or questions or whatever and there’s no script you go off for it. As best you can, deal with it, handle it, and offer the right kind of support.”

Germán last pitched Wednesday, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings.

More from Yahoo Sports:



