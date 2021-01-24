Yankees acquire RHP Jameson Taillon from Pirates for 4 prospects

The New York Yankees are continuing to stock up on pitchers looking to rebound after injuries. According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and several other reporters, the Yankees have acquired right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Source: Jameson Taillon has been traded to the Yankees for a package of four prospects. Story to follow. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) January 24, 2021

The Yankees have a deal in place to acquire RHP Jameson Taillon from the Pirates, sources tell me and @adamdberry. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 24, 2021

The Pirates and Yankees made the trade official on Sunday afternoon, announcing that the Yankees are sending four prospects to Pittsburgh in exchange for Taillon: RHP Miguel Yajure, RHP Roansy Contreras, INF Maikol Escotto, and OF Canaan Smith.

Taillon had Tommy John surgery in 2019

Taillon, 29, is a former first-round pick who had spent his entire career with the Pirates. He debuted in 2016 and has a 3.67 ERA over 82 starts. None of those starts have come in the last 18 months, though. Taillon hasn’t pitched a single inning since May of 2019 when he landed on the injured list with flexor strain in his right arm. After attempting to rehab that injury for a few months, Taillon had Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2020 season.

Just over a week before acquiring Taillon, the Yankees reportedly signed Corey Kluber, another pitcher who has missed significant time due to injury. Kluber pitched less than 40 innings over seven starts for the Cleveland Indians in 2019 due to a fractured right arm and eventual abdominal tightness. He was traded to the Texas Rangers before the 2020 season, but pitched just one inning due to another arm injury.

Taillon shares goodbye message

Taillon spoke to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic on Sunday to share his parting words with Pirates fans, and posted a short message on his Twitter account.

Pirates have traded Jameson Taillon to Yankees. "It's emotional for me. I was last man standing from that 2010 draft class. That organization became family. Super excited to go to Yankees but this is still tough." — RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) January 24, 2021

Taillon: "It didnt' seem like this was something (the Pirates) were initially seeking to do, but it got to the point where the Yankees and other teams were persistent. Going from where the Pirates are at to the Yankees, where the only thing is winning, is exciting." — RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) January 24, 2021

Jameson Taillon to Pirates fans: "I know you've put up with a lot for a long time. But I truly believe Ben, Shelty (el al) are the right guys for the job. Have confidence in what they're building. I’ll be rooting for Pittsburgh and the Pirates for the rest of my life." — RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) January 24, 2021

Bittersweet day for me over here! Trying to process everything- have SO much to say to the city of Pittsburgh and my teammates. Also have SO much to say about this incredible opportunity and to the city/fans in New York. Thanks to everyone that has reached out! More to come soon — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) January 24, 2021

The Pirates have had a busy offseason trading a bunch of their major league talent for prospects. Their payroll is now down to an absolutely shocking $43 million, and the offseason isn’t over yet. They’re ostensibly rebuilding, but with their last success coming five years ago with two straight wild-card losses, this feels more like business as usual.

