Yankees acquire RHP Jameson Taillon from Pirates for 4 prospects

Liz Roscher
·3 min read
The New York Yankees are continuing to stock up on pitchers looking to rebound after injuries. According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and several other reporters, the Yankees have acquired right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates and Yankees made the trade official on Sunday afternoon, announcing that the Yankees are sending four prospects to Pittsburgh in exchange for Taillon: RHP Miguel Yajure, RHP Roansy Contreras, INF Maikol Escotto, and OF Canaan Smith.

Taillon had Tommy John surgery in 2019

Taillon, 29, is a former first-round pick who had spent his entire career with the Pirates. He debuted in 2016 and has a 3.67 ERA over 82 starts. None of those starts have come in the last 18 months, though. Taillon hasn’t pitched a single inning since May of 2019 when he landed on the injured list with flexor strain in his right arm. After attempting to rehab that injury for a few months, Taillon had Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2020 season.

Just over a week before acquiring Taillon, the Yankees reportedly signed Corey Kluber, another pitcher who has missed significant time due to injury. Kluber pitched less than 40 innings over seven starts for the Cleveland Indians in 2019 due to a fractured right arm and eventual abdominal tightness. He was traded to the Texas Rangers before the 2020 season, but pitched just one inning due to another arm injury.

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 20: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on April 20, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon is reportedly headed to the Yankees. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Taillon shares goodbye message

Taillon spoke to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic on Sunday to share his parting words with Pirates fans, and posted a short message on his Twitter account.

The Pirates have had a busy offseason trading a bunch of their major league talent for prospects. Their payroll is now down to an absolutely shocking $43 million, and the offseason isn’t over yet. They’re ostensibly rebuilding, but with their last success coming five years ago with two straight wild-card losses, this feels more like business as usual.

