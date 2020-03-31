Report: Yale grad transfer Jordan Bruner considering Maryland among final three

With the Terps facing the potential losses of two key scorers to the NBA Draft, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Yale is considering joining the Maryland roster for his final season of NCAA eligibility.

According to Evan Daniels of 247Sports, Bulldogs power forward Jordan Bruner has narrowed down his list of preferred transfer destinations to Maryland, Alabama and Baylor. ESPN ranked Bruner the third-best graduate transfer in the country following a season in which he led the Ivy League with 9.2 rebounds per game to go with 10.9 points and 3.7 assists.

The Terps are expected to lose Anthony Cowan Jr. (graduating) and Jalen Smith (NBA Draft) after claiming their first share of the Big 10 regular-season title in program history this season. Forward Ricky Lindo Jr. also entered the transfer portal. Smith started 30 games as a forward and led UMD with 10.5 rebounds per game.

Bruner originally declared for the NBA Draft on March 13 but reconsidered his position after the coronavirus pandemic put the sports world at a standstill. Five days after announcing his intent to go pro, he put his name in the transfer portal.

Per the Yale Daily News, Bruner received calls from 25 different programs within three hours of having his name in the portal. He reportedly trimmed his original list of 50 schools down to six-Maryland, Arkansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, Alabama and Louisville-before narrowing it down to the three Tuesday.

Injuries hit Bruner hard throughout his Yale career, including two meniscus tears-one of which forced him to miss all of his sophomore season. However, the 2020 All-Ivy First Team selection finally stayed healthy this year and only sat two games due to injury.

