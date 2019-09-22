Report: XFL not interested in Antonio Brown after Patriots release

Antonio Brown tweeted that he's done playing in the NFL in a Sunday morning tweetstorm. So what about another football league that could use some star power?

If so, it won't be the XFL. According to Pro Football Talk, the second coming of Vince McMahon's football league isn't interested in Brown's services after the troubled wideout was released from the Patriots on Friday.

After one failed season in 2001, the XFL is set to re-launch in the spring of 2020 with eight franchises playing a 10-week season following Super Bowl LIV.

