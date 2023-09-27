Report: Xavier Woods expected to miss 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury

Panthers starting safety Xavier Woods injured his hamstring in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Panthers expect Woods to miss 4-6 weeks.

Woods has made 11 tackles with two passes defensed in three games. He has played 63 percent of the defensive snaps.

It is the latest injury for a banged up defense, which could play Week 4 without four starters.

Starting cornerback Jaycee Horn already is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and Horn's replacement, CJ Henderson, injured his ankle Sunday.

Inside linebacker Frankie Luvu injured his hip against the Seahawks, which comes with inside linebacker Shaq Thompson out for the season with a fractured fibula.