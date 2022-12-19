Report: X-rays negative on Jalen Hurts’ throwing shoulder, MRI confirms it’s not serious

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a sprained right shoulder, but John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that X-rays were negative and an MRI confirmed it was only a sprain.

Hurts’ availability for Saturday’s game against the Cowboys is in doubt, and coach Mike McCarthy said the team is preparing for Hurts and Gardner Minshew.

But the good news for the Eagles is the injury is not considered serious, per Clark, and will require only “some rest and some rehab.”

“I’m told there is no doubt: Jalen Hurts will be ready for the playoffs,” Clark wrote. “One Eagle told me, ‘He’s a tough MF.'”

Hurts was injured late in the third quarter when Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson drove Hurts into the frozen ground after the Eagles quarterback kept the ball on a zone-read. Hurts was slow to get up.

“Yeah, it wasn’t the first time I’ve been slow [to get up],” Hurts said after the game when asked about it. “Won’t be the last. I didn’t play a really physical game, and it was real cold, too. So happy we were able to find a win and find a way.”

Hurts was helped to his feet by left tackle Jordan Mailata, and Hurts didn’t miss a snap.

“The one that scared me, he just laid there,” Mailata said. “I ran over and said, ‘Stay down.’ And he said, ‘Pick me the f— up.’ And I said, ‘Yes, sir.’”

In the fourth quarter, after his injury, Hurts went 6-of-9 for 102 yards and had six rushing attempts for 9 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles need only one win in their final three games to clinch the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

