Report: X-Rays negative on Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s collarbone

The Chiefs won their sixth consecutive AFC West title with Sunday’s 36-10 victory over the Steelers. But they may have lost their starting running back for some time.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a collarbone injury early in the third quarter and was declared out after initially being ruled questionable to return.

There is some positive news for the running back. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, X-Rays on Edwards-Helaire’s collarbone came back negative. Edwards-Helaire will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Edwards-Helaire had nine carries for 27 yards with a touchdown on Sunday. He also caught a 4-yard pass.

He entered the game with 615 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns. He missed five games with a knee injury earlier in the season.

At 11-4, the Chiefs are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC with two weeks left in the regular season.

