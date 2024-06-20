Report: WWE to bring 2025 Royal Rumble, future Wrestlemania and Summerslam to Indianapolis

Pat McAfee may get his wish after all.

When the WWE came to Indianapolis in October 2023 for "Fastlane", McAfee told the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indy deserved another Wrestlemania. According to reports, the city will get exactly that and more.

WrestleVotes reported WWE and Indiana Sports Corp are close to completing a deal for Indianapolis to host the 2025 Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. A future Wrestlemania and Summerslam would come to the home of the Colts as well.

Indianapolis previously hosted Wrestlemania in 1992 when more than 62,000 people piled into the Hoosier Dome. The city hosted Summerslam in 2008. However, Indy has never hosted a Royal Rumble.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WWE nearing deal to bring Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania to Indianapolis