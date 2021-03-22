Report: WR Sammy Watkins to visit Colts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts will reportedly host free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins on a visit Wednesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

While we wait to see if the Colts will re-sign T.Y. Hilton, who is still fielding offers, the Colts also have to test the market.

Watkins was a first-round pick (No. 4 overall) with the Buffalo Bills out of Clemson in the lauded 2014 NFL draft. He’s struggled with injuries throughout his career but still flashes some upside as a big play wide receiver from time to time.

Watkins spent three seasons with the Bills (2014-2016), one season with the Los Angeles Rams (2017) and the last three seasons with the Chiefs (2018-2020).

In 2020, Watkins recorded 37 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs in 14 games.

Recommended Stories