Report: WR K.J. Osborn making impression early for Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver K.J. Osborn is making an early impression in the offseason program, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Osborn came over to the Patriots from the Minnesota Vikings in March. He signed a one-year deal with the team, adding to the depth at wide receiver.

Osborn is coming off a season that saw him record 48 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns. He was a solid third option on a Minnesota team that included the likes of Justin Jefferson and rising rookie Jordan Addison at wide receiver.

The emergence of a veteran in Osborn could be of note, given that the Patriots may have rookie wideouts at the position following the NFL draft. At the very least, Osborn gives them a strong depth option and a playmaker for a potential rookie quarterback to throw to.

It will be interesting to see if he can carry over his strong spring into a productive fall camp. Nevertheless, the fact that he is making a strong impression early is a good start.

