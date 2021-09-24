Report: WR Josh Gordon being reinstated in the NFL after lengthy suspension

Suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has been reinstated in the NFL, reports ESPN.com.

The 30-year-old Gordon submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in July.

Gordon has been suspended since December 2019 after violation of the league's performance-enhancing and substance abuse policies, the sixth time he has been banned by the league.

In December, the league conditionally reinstated Gordon just as the Seattle Seahawks had him set to practice with the team.

Gordon was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 supplemental draft.

Josh Gordon caught a Hail Mary as time expired in his FCF debut.

In 63 career NFL games, Gordon has 247 catches for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns with the Browns, New England Patriots and Seahawks.

His best season was in 2013 with Cleveland when he caught 87 passes for a league-best 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns, earning first team All-Pro honors.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Josh Gordon, suspended receiver, being reinstated in NFL, report says