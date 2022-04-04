Report: WR DeVante Parker badly wanted to play for Patriots

Wide receiver DeVante Parker didn’t have a no-trade clause but he seems to have had some input on where he hoped to land in a trade. He wanted to land with the New England Patriots, according to a report on Monday from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. And that’s exactly what happened.

The Patriots acquired Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. Along with Parker, the Patriots acquired a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. The Patriots sent a 2023 third-round pick as part of the deal.

The former Louisville star is coming off a productive season with the Dolphins. He caught 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns with the Dolphins last season. The wide receiver has also played the Patriots tough in his career. He has 42 catches for 597 yards and a touchdown in 12 games against New England.

Now, Parker gets a chance to make an impact on the other sideline, as he looks to help bolster the Patriots receiving group. This move also gives Bill Belichick a receiver that he has liked for a number of years now.

“From my understanding, (Parker) is someone that Coach Bill Belichick has liked for a long time, has always respected his skill set and really someone that he considers to be a solid addition to his receiving corps,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “And then it went the other way, too. DeVante Parker wanted to be a member of the New England Patriots. “He didn’t have a no-trade clause, so he didn’t have the power like that. It’s not like he’s Russell Wilson. But from my understanding, he made it very clear that he wanted to be a member of the Patriots, and as soon as general manager Chris Grier realized that was the best deal that they could get, it worked out well for all sides.”

Parker has the chance to be the top wide receiver for a Patriots organization that is looking for depth at the position. The Patriots will have a chance to continue to add to the position in the NFL draft later this month.

