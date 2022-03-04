Report: WR Amari Cooper ‘done’ with Cowboys, could fit Lions offseason plans

On a day where the wide receivers have been prominently featured at the 2022 NFL scouting combine, a veteran wideout with a very impressive production record might steal the show. Reports are now out that the Dallas Cowboys are set to move on from 4-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper before free agency begins.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport reported,

“Cooper is done with the Cowboys. I think they’ll try to trade him before they release him, which makes some sense.”

It certainly does make sense for Dallas, which is on the hook for $6 million in dead cap room if they dump Cooper. He is due a $20 million salary in each of the next three seasons, and that figure is guaranteed for 2022 on March 20th.

That’s an awfully big salary to absorb for any team, especially if the Cowboys have already signaled their intention to release Cooper. As a vested veteran, Cooper is not subject to waiver claims and would be free to negotiate a new contract with any team.

Cooper, 27, caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight TDs in 15 games in 2021. It was the lowest catch total and yardage he’s posted since 2017, his last full year with the Raiders.

"I believe Amari Cooper is done with the Cowboys but I think they're gonna try & trade him before they release him" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nzitfeo7zw — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2022

He’s a player the Lions should definitely have interest in signing if he hits the market. Cooper can win at all levels of the defense and fills the need of a field-stretching, outside-the-numbers receiver that new Detroit OC Ben Johnson specifically stated he wants for his offense earlier this week. With so many pending free agents and what looks like a deep draft class, Cooper’s price tag might be more reasonable than expected, too.