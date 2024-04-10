Report: Wolfsburg managing director Schäfer set to join Leipzig

Marcel Schaefer, Managing Director of Sport at VfL Wolfsburg, sits in the stands before the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and 1. FC Cologne. Schaefer is to move to RB Leipzig, the Kicker sports magazine reported on 10 April, three days before the Bundesliga clash between both teams. Swen Pförtner/dpa

VfL Wolfsburg managing director Marcel Schäfer is to move to RB Leipzig, the Kicker sports magazine reported on Wednesday, three days before the Bundesliga clash between both teams.

There was initially no confirmation from the clubs involved.

According to the report, Wolfsburg are considering releasing Schäfer with immediate effect. The former Wolfsburg player returned to the club as sporting director in 2018 and was promoted to managing director last year.

At Leipzig, meanwhile, the corresponding position has been vacant since the departure of Max Eberl in September 2023. Eberl has recently joined Bayern Munich as board member for sport.

For Schäfer, a move to Leipzig would serve as a promotion. While they are aiming for a Champions League spot next season, Wolfsburg are fighting to avoid relegation.