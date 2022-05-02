Report: WNBA teams to honor Brittney Griner with floor decal this season

The WNBA is planning to honor Brittney Griner across the league this season.

Each team will have a special floor decal to honor the Phoenix Mercury star, who is still in jail in Russia, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. The decal will feature No. 42, Griner’s number, and the initials BG. The league is expected to announce the move in the coming days.

Griner was arrested more than two months ago after officials allegedly found vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. She is under investigation for the large-scale transportation of drugs, and could face up to 10 years in prison in Russia if she’s convicted.

Griner is expected to appear in court again on May 19. Many experts have described Griner as a “high-profile hostage” for Russia, and think she can be used as a bargaining chip for the country amid its invasion of Ukraine and larger issues with the west.

Griner averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season, her ninth with the Mercury, while leading the franchise to the WNBA Finals. She finished second in the league in scoring and first in both blocks and field goals made.

The Mercury are set to open the WNBA season on Friday, where they’ll host the Las Vegas Aces. The team will obviously do so without Griner, who in all likelihood will be unavailable all season.