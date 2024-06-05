Report: WNBA to rescind one of Angel Reese's technical fouls that led to ejection vs. Liberty

Angel Reese will have one of the two technical fouls called against her on Tuesday night rescinded, per Julia Poe. That won’t be much solace for the Sky, who lost to the Liberty 88-75, but it might help out Reese’s bank account.

The WNBA has rescinded the second technical assessed to Angel Reese in last night’s game against the Liberty, per a league source. — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) June 5, 2024

Reese was tossed from Tuesday’s game for talking back to an official after a foul was assessed. In real time, Reese’s dispute seemed to be a minor thing. Now it appears the league agrees.

Here’s the letter of the law from the WNBA rulebook:

A technical foul shall be assessed for unsportsmanlike tactics such as:

(1) Disrespectfully addressing an official

(2) Physically contacting an official

(3) Overt actions indicating resentment to a call

(4) Use of profanity

(5) A coach entering the court without the permission of an official

(6) A deliberately thrown elbow or any attempted physical act with no contact

involved

(7) Taunting

Cursing or blaspheming an official shall not be considered the only cause for

imposing technical fouls. Running tirades, continuous criticism, or griping may be

sufficient cause to assess a technical. Excessive misconduct shall result in ejection from

the game.

Assessment of a technical foul shall be avoided whenever and wherever possible,

but when necessary, they are to be assessed without delay or procrastination. Once a player

has been ejected, or the game is over, technicals cannot be assessed regardless of the

provocation. Any additional unsportsmanlike conduct shall be reported by e-mail

immediately to the League Office.

Based on that language, it seems reasonable to say that Reese should not have been dinged with any technical fouls at all.

Angel Reese has been tossed from the game.



Looking at the replay, it looks like she waved off the referee after she was called for a foul which led to the ejection. pic.twitter.com/l5b6xMEk3j — Karli Bell (@KarliBell33) June 5, 2024

It’s worth noting that an official can still opt to eject a player if they’re assessed just one technical foul, but a player must be ejected if they receive two techs.

Having one technical foul taken away should save Reese some cash at least. Players are fined based on every tech they’re given, so if a player is assessed two fouls, they’re also assessed two fines.