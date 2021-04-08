Report: Wizards waive Jerome Robinson, could bring back Jordan Bell

Report: Wizards waive Jerome Robinson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After roughly a year in Washington, Jerome Robinson's time as a Wizard appears to be over.

The Wizards waived Robinson Wednesday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. If Robinson goes unclaimed, he'll become a free agent free to sign with any team he desires.

Washington acquired Robinson before the 2020 trade deadline for Isaiah Thomas and the rights to Issuf Sanon. The Clippers needed to clear cap space to bring in Marcus Morris, so the Wizards were able to take a flier on Robinson for very little.

Robinson never earned a consistent spot in Scott Brooks' rotation, though. He played in 38 games across two seasons with the Wizards and shot 36% from the floor and 32% on his 3-pointers. This season, those percentages dipped to 29.5% field goals and 26.2% from deep.

Before the 2020-21 season started, the Wizards declined his fourth-year option, which would have made him a free agent at season's end anyway. Now, Robinson gets a bit of a head start on finding his next NBA home.

In a subsequent move, the Wizards are expected to bring back Jordan Bell on a 10-day contract, per Wojnarowski. Bell already played on a 10-day contract for Washington this season, averaging 3.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in three games.

With Bell, the Wizards add some much-needed front-court depth with Daniel Gafford out with an ankle injury.