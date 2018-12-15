Report: Wizards acquire Trevor Ariza by trading Austin Rivers, Kelly Oubre to Suns

After their trade fell through on Friday night, the Suns and Wizards finally reached a deal to move Trevor Ariza on Saturday. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After a hectic Friday night that included a trade many had thought was finished, the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards finally locked down a deal to move forward Trevor Ariza.

The Suns agreed to a deal sending Ariza to Washington for both Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers on Saturday morning, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wizards are trading Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre to the Suns, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/GmbeUXzZT3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018





Saturday’s deal did not include any draft picks or the Memphis Grizzlies, which were both included in the initial deal on Friday night.

The Suns had initially entered into a deal on principal with the Wizards and Grizzlies on Friday. That deal would have sent Ariza to Washington for Austin Rivers, while sending Kelly Oubre to the Grizzlies. Memphis, in turn, agreed to send Wayne Selden and a Brooks — either MarShon or Dillon — to Phoenix and a pair of future draft picks to Washington.

However that deal hit a snag after confusion arose around which Brooks the Grizzlies were talking about — which naturally set social media ablaze with jokes. Not long after the three sides realized the confusion, the deal was scrapped.

Ariza has averaged 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game so far this year with the Suns — his first in Phoenix. The 15-year NBA veteran played for the Wizards for two seasons from 2012-2014, where he helped lead them to the Eastern Conference semifinals. He had signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Suns this summer.

Oubre has averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game so far this season for Washington, his fourth in the league. He is currently in the fourth year of his rookie deal with the Wizards, and is set to become a restricted free agent next summer.

Rivers has averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this year for the Wizards, and is in the final year of his three-year deal. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

