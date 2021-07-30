Report: Wizards trade for Pacers guard Aaron Holiday

Report: Wizards trade for guard Aaron Holiday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Along with three players from the Lakers, the Wizards also received the 22nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

They didn't hold onto the pick long, reportedly moving it to the Pacers for Aaron Holiday and the 31st pick in the draft.

Wizards send No. 22 (Isaiah Jackson) to Indiana for Aaron Holiday, sources said. https://t.co/AL16Q42AFN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

The Lakers ultimately made Kentucky big man Isaiah Jackson the pick at No. 22 for Indiana, as the Pacers add a bouncy shot blocker with a ton of defensive upside.

For the Wizards, they add depth at the point guard position after parting with Westbrook. Aaron is the youngest of three Holiday brothers in the NBA. Jrue Holiday just won a championship with the Bucks and Justin Holiday played the last two seasons with Aaron in Indiana.

Holiday spent the first three seasons of his career with the Pacers but struggled to find a consistent role. He averaged 7.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds on 39% shooting from the floor and 36.8% from three.

Holiday stands at 6-feet and weighs 185 pounds but holds his own on the defensive end of the floor. Much like his brother Jrue, he's able to stick with guards extremely well and has enough physicality to guard some wings.

A first-round pick in 2018, Holiday has one more year on his contract before being able to hit restricted free agency in 2022.