Report: Wizards star Bradley Beal could miss rest of regular season with hamstring injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Feldman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Warriors guard Stephen Curry are engaged in a thrilling duel for the scoring title.

But the race might conclude without Beal, who injured his hamstring (after scoring 50 points) in Washington’s win over the Pacers yesterday.

Wizards:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Washington (32-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference, 3.5 games up on the 11th-place Bulls) is comfortably in play-in position. But the Wizards (1.5 games behind the eighth-place Hornets and half a game up on the 10th-place Pacers) are still jockeying for seed.

If they finish eighth, the Wizards could lose their first play-in game (against the seventh-place team) and still win their next play-in game to make the playoffs. If they finish ninth, they’d at least open the play-in tournament at home.

Washington’s closing schedule:

  • Monday: at Hawks

  • Wednesday: at Hawks

  • Friday: vs. Cavaliers

  • Next Sunday: vs. Hornets

Russell Westbrook has been stepping up lately. He can handle an even bigger role if Beal is sidelined.

But Beal has been the Wizards’ most consistently good performer throughout the season. It’d be a huge blow if he misses extended time – especially if this injury lingers into the play-in tournament.

As far as the scoring-title race, Beal is averaging 31.4 points per game to Curry’s 31.9. If Beal misses the rest of the season and Curry plays Golden State’s final four games, Curry would need to score 99 points (24.75 points per game) to hold his lead.

More on the Wizards

Stephen Curry scores 49, Bradley Beal 50, scoring title race comes down to... Watch Beal score 50, Wizards beat Pacers in OT to take over 9th in East Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-double record...

Report: Wizards star Bradley Beal could miss rest of regular season with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Bradley Beal to miss Wizards’ game Monday at Atlanta

    Bradey Beal will miss the Washington Wizards' game Monday night at Atlanta because of a strained left hamstring. The Wizards listed Beal as out on their injury report Sunday, a day after he scored 50 points in a 133-132 overtime victory in Indiana. Beal has scored at least 25 points in 71 of his last 82 games and has eight games this season with 40 or more points.

  • Knicks Takeaways from Sunday's 106-100 win over Clippers, including Derrick Rose's 25 points off bench

    The Knicks get a big effort from Derrick Rose off the bench to beat the LA Clippers, 106-100 on Sunday.

  • Butler strong down stretch, Heat hold off Celtics 130-124

    BOSTON (AP) Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help the Miami Heat hold off the Boston Celtics 130-124 Sunday as the teams fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race. Duncan Robinson added 22 points and Bam Adebayo finished with 20 for Miami, which increased its lead over Boston to two games for sixth place in the standings. The Heat (37-31) now have the same record as fifth-place Atlanta, but the Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

  • Knicks beat Clippers 106-100 behind Rose and Bullock

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday to snap an eight-game skid at Staples Center. Bullock made five 3-pointers against his former team and RJ Barrett had four on his way to 18 points. The Clippers are the NBA's best 3-point shooting squad, but they were just 12 of 35.

  • NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook makes history in Wizards' OT win

    Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists. The Wizards (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.

  • NBA stars heap praise on Kevin Durant

    Kevin Durant has been getting high praise from his peers in the NBA as of late due to his great play.

  • Bradley Beal to miss Wizards' game vs. Hawks with hamstring strain

    After sitting out the Wizards' overtime period against the Pacers on Saturday with a left hamstring strain, Bradley Beal was ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks.

  • Clippers fall to Knicks in final home game of regular season as playoff race tightens

    The Clippers started fast Sunday against New York but ended the home portion of their regular season with a 106-100 loss to the Knicks.

  • Curry makes 11 3s, scores 49 points to help Warriors roll

    Stephen Curry scored 49 points in 29 minutes and matched his season best with 11 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-97 on Saturday night. “I appreciate the love,” Curry said. It’s the fifth time in the last 15 games and seventh game overall this season that Curry has had 10 or more 3s in a game, breaking his own single-season record of six set in 2018-19.

  • Bradley Beal leaves game vs. Pacers with hamstring injury

    Bradley Beal left the Wizards win over the Pacers twice on Saturday, the second time with a hamstring injury.

  • On This Day: Stephen Curry sets playoff record for most points in OT

    Curry set the NBA record for points in an overtime period to lead the Warriors to a win over the Trail Blazers in the playoffs.

  • Westbrook basks in milestone moment of tying Big O's record

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Russell Westbrook became an instant hit with his ability to deliver triple-doubles. Now, the 6-foot-3 point guard is on the verge of a home run - breaking Oscar Robertson's seemingly unbreakable career record. Westbrook gets his first crack to surpass Robertson on Monday night in Atlanta.

  • Clippers look to clean up the little things vs. Knicks

    Taking care of the little things has become a point of emphasis for Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue as his club enters the final week of the regular season. And it will certainly be watched closely during Sunday's home contest against the New York Knicks. "We've been messing around too much," Lue said.

  • That ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Twist Ending, Explained

    Everything is not under control.

  • Top NBA DFS Plays: Sunday 5/9

    Louis Cangiano goes over tonight's top NBA plays for a seven-game daily fantasy main slate starting at 7:00 pm ET. (AP)

  • Sixers veteran Dwight Howard discusses adding 3-pointer to arsenal

    Philadelphia 76ers veteran Dwight Howard discusses adding a bit of a 3-point shot to his offensive arsenal.

  • Republicans cry big tech bias – on the very platforms they have dominated

    Ted Cruz and his allies have spent years criticizing Facebook, even as the network was propelling Donald Trump to victory Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley condemned Facebook this week. ‘If the big tech oligarchs can muzzle the former president, what’s to stop them from silencing you?’ Cruz said. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP When Donald Trump’s ban from Facebook was upheld this week, the howls of bias could be heard from Republicans far and wide. Those shrieks, ironically, came mostly on social media. Republicans have spent recent years criticizing Facebook and Twitter, demonizing them as biased against the right. But they, not Democrats, have been the most enthusiastic embracers of social media, and the most successful in harnessing its potential. Between 1 January and 15 December last year, right-leaning Facebook pages accounted for 45% of all interactions on Facebook, according to a study by Media Matters for America, a progressive non-profit which monitors US media. Rightwing pages earned nearly 9bn likes or comments, MMFA found, compared to 5bn interactions on left-leaning pages. Conservative pages account for six of the top 10 Facebook pages that post about US political news. The years-long dominance on Facebook has translated to notable successes – most memorably in 2016, when Donald Trump’s win was propelled by his social media reach. “Facebook and Twitter were the reason we won this thing,” Brad Parscale, the digital director of the 2016 Trump campaign, said in the aftermath of the election. “Twitter for Mr Trump. And Facebook for fundraising.” Those successes appeared to have been forgotten in the last week, when prominent Republicans, including Texas senator Ted Cruz and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, condemned Facebook in particular. The platform angered the right with its decision to uphold Trump’s post-insurrection suspension, even though a long-term decision has been punted down the road. “If the big tech oligarchs can muzzle the former president, what’s to stop them from silencing you?” Cruz said. “If they can ban President Trump, all conservative voices could be next. A House Republican majority will rein in big tech power over our speech,” was McCarthy’s take. Cruz and other Republicans have been accusing Facebook of bias for years – even as the platform was propelling Trump to victory, while being criticized on the left for being slow to remove rightwing lies or conspiracy theories. “Because Republicans have such a disproportionate amount of influence on these platforms and engagement, the real effect is that by constantly crying bias, it works the refs in such that they don’t enforce the rules against them in a consistent way,” Angelo Carusone, the president of MMFA, said. “Or they’re less likely to take action against cheaters and bad actors, because they don’t want to deal with the blowback of what happens when I take off one of these accounts.” Carusone pointed to how Facebook dealt with groups promoting QAnon, a conspiracy movement that alleges a group of global elites are involved in paedophilia, human trafficking and the harvesting of a supposedly life-extending chemical from the blood of abused children. It took until October last year for the network to finally ban groups, pages or Instagram pages which “represent” QAnon, despite the theory having been promulgated for years. Joe Romm, author of How To Go Viral and Reach Millions and editor-in-chief of Front Page Live, a news site “dedicated to elevating fact-based stories” said that for Republicans, claiming that they are oppressed by media is a consistent narrative. “It’s part of the overall strategy of playing the victim,” Romm said. “Donald Trump showed that it’s part of the overall strategy of: accuse your opponents of doing what you’re doing before they can accuse you. “And so it just makes it so much harder, because if you accuse them first, then when progressives then accurately say: ‘Oh, we’re being disadvantaged on social media,’ no one is going to believe it, because they bought into this big lie that the conservatives are being punished on social media.” As Republicans have cried foul, several rightwing politicians have even written books about such perceived bias – the most recent by Missouri senator Josh Hawley, a millionaire Yale law school graduate turned earthy, blue collar, man of the people. Hawley wrote The Tyranny of Big Tech after claiming he had been censored and canceled by social media. The hypocrisy of the book’s claim that big tech is suppressing conservative thought was exposed by Hawley himself this week, however, when he used Twitter, one of the companies he rails against, to giddily proclaim that his book had been “a bestseller all week” on Amazon – another company he opposes. The claims of conservative bias are only like to continue as the 2022 midterms approach, but experts sayany bias is actually against the other side. “I would say that, in fact, big tech right now is biased against liberals – the thumb is on the scale for those who put out the rightwing lies,” Romm said. “The thing that the social media apps want to do is keep you on their site. That’s what they care about. They don’t care about the truth, they care about keeping you on their site. “So the way things are set up, if you can stir up anger, and get people to comment, and engage and send out shares and say: ‘This is outrageous’, then you’ve got a big advantage in the algorithm. So what the social media sites have done is create a system that favors the most outrageous statements.” Ironically, some of those most outrageous statements are set to come against the leaders of the Republican party railing against the social media giants. “I think the right will leverage this moment to make big tech the new Hillary,” Carusone said. “And that’s going to be a galvanizing force for them leading into 2022 and then again in 2024.”

  • DK Metcalf's 100m time draws rave reviews from sports world

    DK Metcalf ran the 100 meters in 10.36 seconds at the USA Track and Field Golden Games, and even Russell Wilson was singing his star receiver's praises.

  • Nerlens Noel with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

    Nerlens Noel (New York Knicks) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 05/09/2021

  • NBA fines Pelicans VP David Griffin $50K after he blamed officials for Zion Williamson's broken finger

    Griffin believes that lax officiating resulted in Zion Williamson's injury.