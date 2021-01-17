Report: Wizards release center Anzejs Pasecniks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the Wizards continue to work their way back to the court following a COVID-19 outbreak within their locker room, they cut down their roster to 14 guaranteed contracts Sunday.

Washington released big man Anzejs Pasecniks, per The Athletic's Fred Katz. With the move and Thomas Bryant's season-ending injury, the Wizards are now down to two healthy centers on the roster.

Pasecniks joined the Wizards on an Exhibit 10 contract at the beginning of last season and eventually earned himself a full-time spot on the roster. Though 27 games in 2019-20, he averaged 5.8 points and four rebounds on 52.6% shooting from the floor.

This season, the minutes haven't been there for Pasecniks. He only saw six minutes of action for the Wizards this year and managed to commit five turnovers and two personal fouls in that span.

Pasecniks' release opens up a roster spot for the Wizards to potentially bring in another free agent big to back up Robin Lopez and Moe Wagner. If the league approves their request for a disabled player exception for Bryant, the Wizards would have a $4.2 million exception to give to any free agent.