Report: Wizards plan to offer yearly salary near $10 million to Raptors’ Masai Ujiri

Masai Ujiri just won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors. His team beat the the reigning champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Game 6, 114-110.

Ujiri said after the game that they wanted to in Toronto, and that’s exactly what they did. But now it appears Ujiri could have a decision to make about staying in Canada.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Wizards are prepared to make a mega offer to Ujiri to run the team next season.

Via ESPN:

The Washington Wizards are preparing to offer Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri a deal that could approach $10 million annually and deliver him the opportunity for ownership equity, league sources tell ESPN. Wizards owner Ted Leonsis is expected to reach out to Toronto ownership soon to request formal permission to meet with Ujiri and offer a staggering financial package that would include running the Wizards basketball operations and, perhaps, taking on a larger leadership role in the Monumental Sports and Entertainment company that oversees the Wizards and NHL’s Capitals, league sources said.

There’s no real reason to leave the Raptors for Washington, save for money and the potential to have a dual front office role again. Ujiri is no longer the team’s GM — that title belongs to Bobby Webster. Even without the Wizards’ offer, Ujiri is set to have bargaining power for a raise and even more autonomy in the front office in Toronto.

Who knows what Ujiri will want? The Wizards don’t seem like a better place to work than Toronto, and if he can get Kawhi Leonard to stay in Canada, he’ll have better players up north.

This summer continues to be wild with potential outcomes.