Report: Wizards agree to terms with C Robin Lopez originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One of the Washington Wizards' biggest areas of need entering free agency was defense, and they seemed to have addressed it on the interior.

The Wizards have agreed to terms with center Robin Lopez, according to Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith. It's a one-year deal for slightly less than the full mid-level exception.

Lopez, 32, comes to Washington after spending last season in Milwaukee with brother Brook Lopez. In 66 games with five starts for the Bucks, Robin's per 36-minute averages were 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

While not a supreme athlete or shot-blocker, he's a good rebounder and solidly-built seven-footer with the strength and length to hold up in the paint.

Lopez will likely play backup to Thomas Bryant at center, though he has plenty experience as a starter in his 12-year career.