Report: Witness says Leonard Fournette was street racing before car caught fire in June

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette was allegedly engaging in street racing before his car was engulfed in flames on I-275 in Tampa on June 27.

According to a report from TMZ, a witness told Florida Highway Patrol that Fournette passed them in his black Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat traveling “at a high rate of speed” and apparently involved in a race with a motorcycle.

Fournette — a free agent who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season — reportedly pulled over when the car burst into flames, while the motorcycle continued moving.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the details, according to the TMZ report.

The witness, according to the report, then stated “he observed the vehicle and [a] motorcycle to be racing and changing lanes.” He stated he observed the vehicles “racing when fire then erupted from the bottom of” Fournette’s car. In the report, cops state the witness told them Fournette then slowed down and pulled over — while the motorcyclist kept on moving.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Fournette told investigators at the time that he had been having recent problems with the car. Per an FHP spokesperson, no further action is expected against Fournette.

More Football!

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire